Ripio Credit Network Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $972,658.08 and $12,430.55 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014392 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

