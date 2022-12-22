Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

