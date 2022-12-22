Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 75,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,509. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

