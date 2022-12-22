Riversedge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,399 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.