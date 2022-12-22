Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $199.13. 6,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.