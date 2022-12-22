Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 65,735 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,735 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.36. 75,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,220. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

