Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 5.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 19.79 and last traded at 19.81. 127,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,887,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.03.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 45.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

