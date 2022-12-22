Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,438.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 558,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,535.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,308.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $21,996.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 79.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 73.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

