Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 184,830 SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. SRH Total Return Fund comprises approximately 2.6% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of SRH Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

STEW traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 1,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.