Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 66,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 60,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,863. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

