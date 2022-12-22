Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $196.97. 37,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,636. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

