Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 640 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $214.69 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.