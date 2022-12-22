Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $13.39 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,101 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

