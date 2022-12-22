Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $2.30 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 124,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.