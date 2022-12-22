Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.08.

