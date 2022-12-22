Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.