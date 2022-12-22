Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.