Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 294000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile



Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

