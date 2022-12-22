Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 294000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Romios Gold Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
Romios Gold Resources Company Profile
Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.