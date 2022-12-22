S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.9% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M stock opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

