S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $203.78 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.38.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

