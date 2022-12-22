Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

ITW stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.78. 8,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

