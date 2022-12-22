Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

ITW stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.78. 8,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

