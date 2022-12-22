Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,595 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 19,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

