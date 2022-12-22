Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $405,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.97. 56,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

