Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 158 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 199,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

