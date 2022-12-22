Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $49.24 million and approximately $439,007.28 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saitama has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Saitama

Saitama is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0010857 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $641,707.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

