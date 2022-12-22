Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 8%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 33,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 41,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.