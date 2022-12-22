Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.60 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

