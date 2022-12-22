Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 16th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.21 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 EPS for the current year.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.25.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,231,114.50. In other news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,231,114.50.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

