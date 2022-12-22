Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Shares Down 9.1%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Sasol Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

