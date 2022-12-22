Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.92. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

