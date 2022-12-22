Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 18,800 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHJ stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $50.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

