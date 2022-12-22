Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 317 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $418.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

