Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 395 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $166.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

