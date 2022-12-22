Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 4.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 35,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

