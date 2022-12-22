Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.