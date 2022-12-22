Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,606. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

