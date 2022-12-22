Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 8,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,407. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

