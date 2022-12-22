Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after buying an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,211,000 after buying an additional 4,233,730 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,842. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.