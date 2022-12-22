Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

