SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine accounts for 5.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 3.17% of SEACOR Marine worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,025. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.