Serum Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $19.95 million and $22.64 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

