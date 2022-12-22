SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,116 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,873. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

