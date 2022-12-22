SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,507. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $156.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

