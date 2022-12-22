SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,317 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MLM traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $338.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,648. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.30.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

