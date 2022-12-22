SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 5,168 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.22. 8,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,905. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

