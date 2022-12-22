SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,894. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

