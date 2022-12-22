SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,014. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.43.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

