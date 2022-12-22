SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $336,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 70.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.01. 14,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

