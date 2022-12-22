SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $918,000 in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tompkins Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.72. 23,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.65. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $129,477.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,758.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

