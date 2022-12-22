SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 5,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

